'We've got to fire up the national imagination'

Adam Price has won the Plaid Cymru leadership election, and says he wants to inspire the people of Wales after "twenty years of drift and decline" under Labour.

Incumbent leader Leanne Wood was beaten into third place in the three-way contest with Rhun ap Iorwerth coming second.

Mr Price told the BBC's Politics Live programme that under his leadership Plaid Cymru would show people a credible alternative to Labour.

