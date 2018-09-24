All-male Labour contest 'utterly wrong'
All-male Welsh Labour leadership contest 'utterly wrong'

Carwyn Jones has vowed to back a female candidate in the Welsh Labour leadership contest "if necessary".

He told Labour's party conference in Liverpool that it would be "utterly wrong" to have an all-male contest.

There has been growing pressure on supporters of Mark Drakeford to ensure that Eluned Morgan can get on the ballot paper.

  • 24 Sep 2018