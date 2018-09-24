All-male Labour contest 'utterly wrong'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
All-male Welsh Labour leadership contest 'utterly wrong'
Carwyn Jones has vowed to back a female candidate in the Welsh Labour leadership contest "if necessary".
He told Labour's party conference in Liverpool that it would be "utterly wrong" to have an all-male contest.
There has been growing pressure on supporters of Mark Drakeford to ensure that Eluned Morgan can get on the ballot paper.
-
24 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-politics-45627667/all-male-welsh-labour-leadership-contest-utterly-wrongRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window