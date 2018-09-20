'I would want greatest diversity possible'

Video

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has called for the "greatest diversity possible" in the contest to succeed Carwyn Jones as Welsh Labour leader and first minister.

There is currently no woman candidate, with cabinet members Mark Drakeford and Vaughan Gething the only contenders with enough backing from fellow Labour AMs to pass the qualifying threshold.

Minister Eluned Morgan needs one more nomination to join the contest.

Mr Corbyn told the BBC's Sunday Politics Wales programme party members should have a broad range of choices.

