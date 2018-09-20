Chequers plan 'gives us a way to diverge'

Video

Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns says Theresa May's Brexit plan can be strengthened once the UK leaves the EU.

He told BBC Wales he saw Brexit as "a process, not an event" - a phrase once coined to describe devolution.

Mr Cairns said legislation had improved an initially "weak" devolution proposal, but he denied this meant he saw the Chequers plan as weak when challenged by BBC Wales political correspondent Arwyn Jones.

He said the Chequers plan would help ensure "a smooth process to leave the European Union" and "gives us a way to diverge".