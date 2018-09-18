Media player
UKIP leader's burka comments condemned by Carwyn Jones
There were sharp exchanges during First Minister's Questions over previous comments new UKIP Wales leader Gareth Bennett made about Muslim women who wear burkas.
In August, Mr Bennett said women wearing the veil were "apparitions of pre-medieval culture".
At the time Carwyn Jones called such talk "dangerously irresponsible" and "racist".
In the Senedd on Tuesday, Mr Bennett said the first minister was "out of touch" with his own people, while Mr Jones said UKIP's leader was taking his party down "some very dark alleyways".
18 Sep 2018
