'198 staff' to deal with Brexit in Wales

Brexit means 198 more Welsh Government staff, Jones says
Some 198 people are being recruited to handle Brexit preparations in the Welsh Government, First Minister Carwyn Jones has said.
The outgoing Welsh Labour leader said the government needed sufficient staff to deal with legislation and whatever support might be needed by Welsh business.
"Literally thousands" of extra staff had been recruited by the UK government, Mr Jones added.
The first minister made the comments at a committee meeting in the assembly on Monday.
17 Sep 2018
