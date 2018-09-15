'No point' keeping old election system

Media player
Carwyn Jones welcomes Welsh Labour voting system change
Outgoing Welsh Labour leader and First Minster Carwyn Jones has welcomed his party's decision to use the one-member-one-vote system to elect his successor.
The plans, backed by 64% of delegates at a special conference in Cardiff, are like those used to elect Jeremy Corbyn and means the votes of all party members will now carry equal weight.
Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford and Health Secretary Vaughan Gething are in the running to succeed Mr Jones, who is due to step down in December.
15 Sep 2018
