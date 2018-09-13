Video

BBC Wales political editor Felicity Evans tells the Politics Live programme that changes to Welsh Labour's leadership rules are being considered for the race to replace Carwyn Jones.

The special conference, in Cardiff this weekend, follows controversy over the Welsh Labour deputy leadership race.

In April, Julie Morgan won the popular vote but was beaten by Carolyn Harris, who had more support amongst elected politicians and trade unions.

The conference will consider whether to change the weighting of that system, or ditch it entirely and bring in a one-member-one-vote (OMOV) process, like that which was used to elect Jeremy Corbyn.