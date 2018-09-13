'Take attacks on prison staff more seriously'

Video

Rhondda MP Chris Bryant is unhappy assaults on prison officers do not always result in prosecution, as his bill to protect emergency service workers becomes law.

It doubles the maximum sentence for attacks on police, NHS employees and others from six months to a year.

In the Commons on Thursday, Mr Bryant thanked the UK government for its support in getting his bill passed but highlighted the situation of prison officers.

In reply, Prisons Minister Rory Stewart said he agreed more priority should be given to tackling crime committed inside jails.

