'We've got to lead the way on harassment'

Jayne Bryant, who chairs the Welsh Assembly's standards committee, says staff need to feel confident they can report harassment without risking their career.

AMs on the committee have called for an anonymous complaints procedure to be put in place to overcome people's reluctance to come forward.

Since the assembly was set up in 1999 there have been no formal complaints of inappropriate behaviour by AMs.

But in June a confidential staff survey found 37 people had experienced improper incidents while another 37 had experienced or witnessed inappropriate behaviour but didn't report it.

