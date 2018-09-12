Teachers 'should not foot the bill for pay'

Video

Plaid Cymru MP Ben Lake has urged Theresa May to promise the UK government would funding a promised teachers' pay rise.

In July the UK government pledged a deal covering England and Wales worth 3.5% to some of the lowest-paid teachers.

The pay rise in England is to be met from existing departmental budgets, but no detail was given for Wales.

The prime minister said the Treasury would set out its plans shortly, when the Ceredigion MP asked her to ensure that teachers and pupils were not left to "foot the bill".

