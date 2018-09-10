'Give babies the best start in life'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Baby bundles 'can help give them the best start'

Welsh Labour leadership contender Mark Drakeford says giving families a bundle of essential items for newborn babies could help tackle poverty.

The finance secretary said he would like to launch a version of the baby box scheme introduced across Scotland in 2017.

He said a Moses basket containing clothes, books and other useful things funded by the Welsh Government would cost about £100 a time, or about £3m a year.

Mr Drakeford said it would be a "very modest way" to show Welsh Labour's commitment to giving all children the best start in life.

Read more: Baby bundle plan for newborns backed

  • 10 Sep 2018
Go to next video: UK hospital begins baby box trial