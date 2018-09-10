'Give babies the best start in life'

Video

Welsh Labour leadership contender Mark Drakeford says giving families a bundle of essential items for newborn babies could help tackle poverty.

The finance secretary said he would like to launch a version of the baby box scheme introduced across Scotland in 2017.

He said a Moses basket containing clothes, books and other useful things funded by the Welsh Government would cost about £100 a time, or about £3m a year.

Mr Drakeford said it would be a "very modest way" to show Welsh Labour's commitment to giving all children the best start in life.

Read more: Baby bundle plan for newborns backed