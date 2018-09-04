Show remorse, Kinnock urges Corbyn

Video

Aberavon MP Stephen Kinnock says Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn should make it clear he understands the hurt felt by the Jewish community amid a row about anti-Semitism in the party.

It comes as Labour's ruling national executive committee was meeting on Tuesday to discuss whether to adopt in full an international definition of anti-Semitism following months of acrimony.

The row saw Labour MP Dame Margaret Hodge publicly accuse Mr Corbyn himself of being a racist and an anti-Semite, which he denied.

Mr Kinnock told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that Mr Corbyn's speech to the Labour conference later in September would be a perfect opportunity for him to reassure Jewish colleagues and the wider community about the party's stance.

