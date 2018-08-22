My family are half Welsh, says new minister

Video

New Wales Office Minister Mims Davies has been explaining her Welsh connections on a visit to a surf lagoon in the Conwy Valley.

Ms Davies, who represents Eastleigh in Hampshire, replaced West Yorkshire MP Stuart Andrew in July as he moved to the Ministry of Defence.

Visiting Surf Snowdonia in Dolgarrog, the ex-Swansea University student told BBC Wales she lived in the city for nine years and that her family were "half Welsh".