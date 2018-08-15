Gibraltar: We need more than fine words

Media player
Brexit and Gibraltar: Welsh expats 'need more than fine words'
Welsh expats Eleri Surrey and William George say Gibraltar is right on the front line of the Brexit "deal or no deal" debate.
In the referendum on EU membership, 96% of those voting in the territory backed Remain.
Mr George, who commutes from across the Spanish border to Gibraltar for work, says it is in both sides' interests to keep free movement of labour.
Read more: The Rock - in a hard place?
15 Aug 2018
