'Disappointed' UKIP AM considers future

Caroline Jones says she is considering her future after losing her leadership of UKIP in the Welsh Assembly to Gareth Bennett.

He beat her in a three-way contest with the previous group leader Neil Hamilton in a vote of UKIP members in Wales.

UKIP ordered the ballot to settle a row sparked when Ms Jones ousted Mr Hamilton in May.

She told BBC Wales she had waited two years before challenging the former Tory MP, and that to face an election just weeks after taking over "doesn't leave a good taste in my mouth".

