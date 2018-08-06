'Rap on the knuckles' to cut 999 costs

Video

Welsh Conservative leadership contender Suzy Davies has said drunken people who need ambulance help should pay the cost of the call-out.

The South Wales West AM said it was a question of people taking personal responsibility for actions which were adding to the workload of a "stretched" NHS.

Her campaign team said recent figures put the average cost of an ambulance call-out at £155.

