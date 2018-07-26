'A system that works for Welsh farmers'

Video

Prime Minister Theresa May says Brexit will result in a funding system that works for Welsh farmers on a visit to the Royal Welsh Show.

Farmers' leaders warned her of "catastrophe" for their industry and rural Wales as a whole if there was no agreement on trade with the EU after the UK leaves the bloc.

Mrs May told BBC Wales Brexit correspondent James Williams that future funding arrangements would be in the interests of Welsh farmers and those across the UK, with current levels of support guaranteed in the short-term.

Read more: PM pressed on Brexit at Royal Welsh Show