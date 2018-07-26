'It would really boost their aspirations'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Being reflected in school material would boost BAME aspirations'

Rocio Cifuentes, director of the Swansea-based Ethnic Youth Support Team, says reflecting multicultural Wales in the school curriculum will boost pupils' ambitions and self-esteem.

She wants more non-white role models in classrooms, ahead of expected reforms to the curriculum.

Ministers said they "regularly consult a group of stakeholders" on "areas where their knowledge and expertise would help shape direction or provide solutions to particular issues".

Read more: 'Few non-white role models' in curriculum

  • 26 Jul 2018
Go to next video: 'Reflect diversity in school curriculum'