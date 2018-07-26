Reflect diversity in curriculum - Race Council Cymru chief
Race Council Cymru chief executive Uzo Iwobi has called for the school curriculum to be more representative of Wales' diverse population.
"We are Wales, and black history is a key part of that," she told BBC Wales.
The Ethnic Youth Support Team has also urged the Welsh Government to ensure there are more non-white role models in school material, ahead of an expected curriculum reform.
Ministers said they "regularly consult a group of stakeholders, including Race Council Cymru, on areas where their knowledge and expertise would help shape direction or provide solutions to particular issues".
Read more: 'Few non-white role models' in curriculum
-
26 Jul 2018