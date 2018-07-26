Video

Race Council Cymru chief executive Uzo Iwobi has called for the school curriculum to be more representative of Wales' diverse population.

"We are Wales, and black history is a key part of that," she told BBC Wales.

The Ethnic Youth Support Team has also urged the Welsh Government to ensure there are more non-white role models in school material, ahead of an expected curriculum reform.

Ministers said they "regularly consult a group of stakeholders, including Race Council Cymru, on areas where their knowledge and expertise would help shape direction or provide solutions to particular issues".

