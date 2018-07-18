MP in tears in terminal illness speech
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

MP Madeline Moon in tears in terminal illness speech

Labour MP Madeline Moon says that patients who are terminally ill should not spend their last months worrying about how they can pay for food and fuel bills.

Madeleine Moon's husband Steve died from motor neurone disease, and she has called for a law on accessing benefits to be changed.

She broke into tears in the House of Commons, saying she could "attest to the mental and emotional chaos of dealing with a terminal condition".

  • 18 Jul 2018