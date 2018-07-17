Video

Welsh Tory MP Guto Bebb has warned his party it could hand power to Jeremy Corbyn after he quit his job as defence minister in protest at Theresa May's concessions to Brexiteers.

He resigned on Monday night in order to vote against the government on its customs bill.

The Aberconwy MP had previously defended the prime minister's plan for post-Brexit relations with the EU, and had criticised pro-Brexit Conservatives for making her job mharder.

Mr Bebb told BBC Wales he feared the Tories could lose power if they did not take a sensible approach to Brexit.

Read more: I had no choice but to quit, says Bebb