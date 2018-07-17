'A lot more listening needs to be done'

Video

Brexit-backing Clwyd West MP David Jones says the UK government needs to keep listening to its critics after it backed a series of Brexiteer amendments to its customs bill.

Theresa May narrowly avoided defeat as she faced anger from Conservative MPs who felt she was making too many concessions to the hardliners over her plan for post-Brexit trade.

Aberconwy MP Guto Bebb - who has been critical of pro-Brexit Tories - quit as defence procurement minister in order to vote against the government in protest.

But Mr Jones - a former Welsh Secretary and Brexit Minister - defended the amendments as being consistent with government policy, and said the prime minister was right to listen to critics within her party.

