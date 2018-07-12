'A way for people to attack me unnecessarily'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Abuse in politics: Bethan Sayed on racist taunts

Welsh Assembly member Bethan Sayed says the abuse she endured as a woman in politics took a new racial twist when she married a Muslim man.

It follows a survey by the Electoral Reform Society, which said harassment and abuse were among the barriers putting people off entering politics.

The society said some examples were "genuinely shocking, disturbing and criminal".

Ms Sayed said people from diverse backgrounds needed to feel they would be accepted if they entered politics.

Read more: Excrement and razors sent to politicians

  • 12 Jul 2018
Go to next video: Abuse in politics 'lesson for the future'