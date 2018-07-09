Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Boris Johnson quits: Brexit crisis 'beyond parody' says Carwyn Jones
Wales' first minister Carwyn Jones has called for a general election as Theresa May is rocked by the resignations of Boris Johnson and David Davis over Brexit.
The foreign and Brexit secretaries quit just two days after agreeing to her latest plan on future relations with the EU.
Mr Jones told BBC Wales the situation was an "utter shambles" and that "Britain can't carry on like this".
Read more: Brexit crisis 'needs general election'
-
09 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-politics-44772376/boris-johnson-quits-brexit-crisis-beyond-parody-says-carwyn-jonesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window