'Impossible to give view on paper we can't see'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Impossible to give view on paper we can't see'

Wales' Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford accuses UK ministers of breaking a promise to consult the Welsh and Scottish governments on Brexit negotiations.

He and Scotland's Constitution Secretary Mike Russell said they had not been allowed to see a draft copy of Theresa May's Brexit white paper, setting out her vision of the future relationship with the EU.

They made their complaint at a joint ministerial meeting in London on Thursday, ahead of the prime minister's bid to unite her cabinet on the form Brexit will take at a Chequers awayday on Friday.

Cabinet Office Minister David Lidington said the UK government wanted to "engage constructively" with the devolved administrations.

Read more: Ministers demand Brexit papers at talks

  • 05 Jul 2018
Go to next video: Unhappy ministers 'should be sacked or leave'