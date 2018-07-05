'Impossible to give view on paper we can't see'

Video

Wales' Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford accuses UK ministers of breaking a promise to consult the Welsh and Scottish governments on Brexit negotiations.

He and Scotland's Constitution Secretary Mike Russell said they had not been allowed to see a draft copy of Theresa May's Brexit white paper, setting out her vision of the future relationship with the EU.

They made their complaint at a joint ministerial meeting in London on Thursday, ahead of the prime minister's bid to unite her cabinet on the form Brexit will take at a Chequers awayday on Friday.

Cabinet Office Minister David Lidington said the UK government wanted to "engage constructively" with the devolved administrations.

