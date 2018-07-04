'Leanne herself has invited challenge'
Video

Leanne Wood invited Plaid leadership challenge, says Rhun ap Iorwerth

Rhun ap Iorwerth says he is running to replace Leanne Wood as Plaid Cymru leader to allow a debate on the party's future.

Announcing his bid on the deadline day, the Ynys Mon AM said: "Leanne herself has invited that challenge."

Carmarthen East and Dinefwr AM Adam Price revealed he was also throwing his hat into the ring on Wednesday.

