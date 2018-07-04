'Leanne herself has invited challenge'

Video

Rhun ap Iorwerth says he is running to replace Leanne Wood as Plaid Cymru leader to allow a debate on the party's future.

Announcing his bid on the deadline day, the Ynys Mon AM said: "Leanne herself has invited that challenge."

Carmarthen East and Dinefwr AM Adam Price revealed he was also throwing his hat into the ring on Wednesday.

