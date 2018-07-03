Video

Wales' NHS IT systems are "really struggling", a Labour AM has said.

Lee Waters spoke after a committee meeting heard that cancer patients faced treatment delays because of problems with outdated programs.

Problems with a patients record system used at Cardiff's Velindre Hospital called Canisc were so bad that at one point there were almost daily issues.

Mr Waters claimed there was a lack of skills, funding and leadership.

Read more: Cancer treatment delayed by IT failures