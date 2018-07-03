Media player
Wales NHS IT systems are really struggling, AM Lee Waters
Wales' NHS IT systems are "really struggling", a Labour AM has said.
Lee Waters spoke after a committee meeting heard that cancer patients faced treatment delays because of problems with outdated programs.
Problems with a patients record system used at Cardiff's Velindre Hospital called Canisc were so bad that at one point there were almost daily issues.
Mr Waters claimed there was a lack of skills, funding and leadership.
Read more: Cancer treatment delayed by IT failures
