'Moves afoot to try and remove me'

Andrew RT Davies says he learned of a plot to remove him as Conservative leader in the Welsh Assembly more than a year ago from a text message he was sent by mistake.

Mr Davies suddenly stood down from the post last Wednesday following months of tension behind the scenes.

He had been criticised by a Tory MP days previously for comments on Brexit.

Mr Davies claimed Conservatives at Westminster were behind the attempt to remove him last year.

