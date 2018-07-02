'Moves afoot to try and remove me'

Media player
How Andrew RT Davies learned of a plot to remove him as Welsh Tory leader
Andrew RT Davies says he learned of a plot to remove him as Conservative leader in the Welsh Assembly more than a year ago from a text message he was sent by mistake.
Mr Davies suddenly stood down from the post last Wednesday following months of tension behind the scenes.
He had been criticised by a Tory MP days previously for comments on Brexit.
Mr Davies claimed Conservatives at Westminster were behind the attempt to remove him last year.
Read more: Ex-Tory leader 'got coup attempt text'
02 Jul 2018
