Microbeads ban 'to protect environment'
A Welsh Government ban on tiny plastic microbeads in rinse-off products comes into force on Saturday.

Concern has mounted that the non-biodegradable plastics have an adverse impact on marine life.

Environment minster Hannah Blythyn said the ban is needed to protect the environment.

  • 30 Jun 2018