Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Welsh microbeads ban 'to protect environment'
A Welsh Government ban on tiny plastic microbeads in rinse-off products comes into force on Saturday.
Concern has mounted that the non-biodegradable plastics have an adverse impact on marine life.
Environment minster Hannah Blythyn said the ban is needed to protect the environment.
-
30 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-politics-44663850/welsh-microbeads-ban-to-protect-environmentRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window