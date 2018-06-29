Childcare 'really works' says Labour hopeful

Video

Huw Irranca-Davies set out a vision for tackling poverty as he launches his bid for the Welsh Labour leadership.

The minister for children, older people and social care is the fourth person to enter the race to succeed Carwyn Jones as first minister.

The Ogmore AM - a former UK government minister under Gordon Brown - told an event at Sarn, near Bridgend, that universal pre-school childcare "transforms their life chances".

