Tory members are "bombarding" party figures with demands for a contest to replace Andrew RT Davies as leader of its Welsh assembly group, says AM Mark Isherwood.

The North Wales AM said members are insisting on a voice in the decision, following Mr Davies's resignation on Wednesday.

Party officials meet in the next few days to decide the timetable for leadership candidates to throw their hat in the ring.

No-one has so far said they will run against Preseli Pembrokeshire AM Paul Davies, who has confirmed he wants the job and has the backing of other AMs.