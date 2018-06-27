'Losing a leader is not an easy thing'

Video

Welsh Conservative AM Nick Ramsay says it is a "tumultuous day" as Andrew RT Davies steps down as Tory group leader in the Welsh Assembly.

Mr Davies had faced flak from party colleagues for denouncing firms who aired fears about Brexit, but it was not the first time he was at odds with the wider party during his seven years as assembly group leader.

Mr Ramsay - who lost the leadership contest in 2011 - admitted they had had their "ups and downs" over the years but said Mr Davies had worked hard for the Welsh Conservatives.

