'19 stone of prime Welsh beef'
Andrew RT Davies: '19 stone of prime Welsh beef'

A farmer who backed Brexit and said it meant breakfast - Andrew RT Davies stands down after seven years as Conservative group leader in the Welsh Assembly.

He is a self-confessed political heavyweight who described himself as "19 stone of prime Welsh beef".

But his combative approach to politics may have proved to be his undoing.

  • 27 Jun 2018
