Swansea tidal lagoon: 'Others will steal a march on us'
First Minister Carwyn Jones has said the people of Swansea will be feeling "huge disappointment" that the UK government will not back a tidal energy project.
The £1.3bn lagoon proposal was rejected on Monday for not being "value for money".
Mr Jones told assembly members at First Minister's Questions that the lagoon could have made the UK a world leader in a new technology, which he predicted other nations would now exploit.
26 Jun 2018
