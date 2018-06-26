Video

First Minister Carwyn Jones has said the people of Swansea will be feeling "huge disappointment" that the UK government will not back a tidal energy project.

The £1.3bn lagoon proposal was rejected on Monday for not being "value for money".

Mr Jones told assembly members at First Minister's Questions that the lagoon could have made the UK a world leader in a new technology, which he predicted other nations would now exploit.

