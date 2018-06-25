Lagoon risk 'was well worth taking'

Media player
Swansea tidal lagoon risk well worth taking, Ken Skates
Wales' Economy Minister Ken Skates says it is "another terrible blow" for Swansea to see the UK government reject plans for a £1.3bn tidal lagoon energy project.
Eighteen months after a report for the UK government recommended approval, Business Secretary Greg Clark said the scheme was judged not to be value for money.
Mr Skates said Charles Hendry - the former energy minister who wrote that report - said it was a risk worth taking for such a "huge opportunity" to create a new industry.
25 Jun 2018
