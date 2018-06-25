'Frustration and anger in my city tonight'

Video

Swansea East MP Carolyn Harris says people feel let down by the UK government's decision not to back a £1.3bn tidal energy project.

After 18 months delay since a report recommended approval, Business Secretary Greg Clark said the scheme was judged not to be value for money.

Ms Harris - Welsh Labour's deputy leader - said he would never understand the "frustration and anger felt in my city tonight", and called on Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns to resign for not doing more to save the project.

