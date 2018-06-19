Inappropriate behaviour 'needs to be challenged'

Video

The Welsh Assembly's presiding officer Elin Jones says it is "pretty sobering" to learn that some staff who see or experience harassment choose not to report it.

It follows a survey of staff and AMs which found 37 people had experienced incidents.

Another 37 who experienced or witnessed inappropriate behaviour said they did not report it.

Among the reasons given for not pursing a case, some said it involved a more senior official or AM who they thought the assembly would side with.

Ms Jones said anyone suffering harassment should be supported and the problem dealt with.