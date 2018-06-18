Call for clarity on cash boost by minister

Video

Wales' Health Secretary Vaughan Gething says details of an extra £1.2bn for Welsh public services have not been confirmed by the UK government.

Secretary of State for Wales Alun Cairns made the promise of extra cash after Prime Minister Theresa May announced £20bn a year for the NHS in England by 2023.

Mr Gething said the Welsh Government has seen nothing but Mr Cairns's press release.

Mrs May said details of the funding would be set out in due course.