Time for a plan on Brexit, says Jones

Wales' First Minister Carwyn Jones has urged Theresa May to put the national interest ahead of fear of her backbenchers, and to negotiate positively with the EU on a Brexit deal.

In a speech in London, he restated his call for "full and unfettered" access to the single market through membership of the European Economic Area like Norway.

Mr Jones said the prime minister should take the opportunity of her forthcoming White Paper on Brexit to change direction.

Mrs May has rejected continued membership of the EU customs union and the single market in favour of either a new customs arrangement or a technology-based solution of "maximum facilitation" to limit border checks.