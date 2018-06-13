'If I'm not FM after election I will walk'

Video

Leanne Wood has said she will "walk away" from the leadership of Plaid Cymru if she does not become first minister after the Welsh Assembly election in 2021.

"I will be putting all my effort and focus into ensuring that election is a strong one for Plaid Cymru and we can come out of there in government," she said.

But Ms Wood acknowledged that a minority of the party want to go in a "different direction" and said she would welcome a leadership contest.