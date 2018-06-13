'Start speaking up for the people of Wales'

Video

Swansea East MP Carolyn Harris has pressed Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns to end the delays in a decision on the Swansea tidal lagoon energy project.

Mr Cairns came under pressure from opposition MPs at Welsh Questions as an expected announcement on the project was postponed.

Press reports have claimed the UK government is on the point of throwing it out on grounds of cost.

Mr Cairns said no decision had been made, but added that the lagoon's backers must show it is value for money.