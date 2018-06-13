'It didn't seem like the right thing to be doing'

Video

James Bradwick used to work for a firm which appeared to target public sector workers for pension transfers.

He was speaking to the BBC's Wales Live programme, after a senior MP said pensions cold-calling companies should never again be given public money.

In 2014, the Welsh Government gave £118,500 to Pontarddulais-based Celtic Wealth Management, later implicated in the British Steel pensions scandal.

Birkenhead MP Frank Field chaired a Commons committee which called such firms "vultures" and "parasites".

The Welsh Government said it will "take action" if the company is found to have breached the funding conditions.

The owner of Celtic Wealth Management has previously said the company has acted properly and "had no influence whatsoever" over whether pensions were ultimately transferred.