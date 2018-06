Japanese knotweed 'edible but horrible'

Video

Wales' First Minister Carwyn Jones says he did not realise Japanese knotweed could be eaten, as he takes questions on how to combat the invasive plant.

Conservative AM Suzy Davies said she had heard it was edible, after Labour AM Mike Hedges asked the first minister what could be done to tackle its spread.

Mr Jones said his Labour colleague Julie James advised him Japanese knotweed was "edible but horrible", which he joked was now the official government line.