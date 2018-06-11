'Dickensian' way of treating people in debt

Council tax debtors: Minister to end 'Dickensian' treatment
Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford says people should not be jailed for failing to pay their council tax.
At least 62 people were jailed in Wales and England in 2016-17 over the issue - nearly a third of them from Wales.
A legal challenge brought in January 2017 after a Bridgend woman was unlawfully jailed over council tax debts found potential errors in similar cases.
Mr Drakeford has launched a consultation of abolishing prison whose only crime is to be struggling to make ends meet.
