First Minister Carwyn Jones has called for the proposed Swansea Bay Tidal Lagoon to be offered the same guaranteed price for energy that the UK government agreed for the new Hinckley Point nuclear power station in Somerset.

"If it's right for Hinkley, it's right for Swansea," he told the Senedd.

Mr Jones made the comments as the Welsh Government offered £200m to get the Swansea Bay tidal lagoon built, amid reports the UK government is about to reject the idea.