Cairns delivers sports shirts to soldiers
Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns has delivered signed Welsh football and rugby shirts to soldiers serving in Afghanistan.

A total of 260 Welsh Guards are in the country helping the country’s security forces.

The shirts were donated by the Welsh Rugby Union and the Football Association of Wales. There are 650 UK armed forces personnel in the country.

Mr Cairns handed over the shirts at a 24-hour visit to Afghanistan.

  • 30 May 2018