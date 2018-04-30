'Worried we'll never see this new road'

Video

Plaid Cymru AM Sian Gwenllian has joined a protest by residents demanding a start date for work on a new bypass between Caernarfon and Bontnewydd in Gwynedd.

Construction on the £125m six-mile (10km) road was expected to start this autumn after a public inquiry ended.

But in March the Welsh Government said it needed more time to consider the "volume of correspondence" received.

Ms Gwenllian, the AM for Arfon, said some people fear the bypass will never be built.