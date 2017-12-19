Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns has insisted the proposed Swansea tidal lagoon project must be value for money, as Welsh MPs ask why it is still awaiting a decision.

He was giving evidence to the Commons Welsh Affairs Committee after reports the UK government's enthusiasm for the £1.3bn renewable energy scheme was cooling.

Mr Cairns accepted he had been "a great supporter" of the lagoon and said UK ministers gave it planning permission, showing a will to make it fit.

Cardiff North Labour MP Anna McMorrin asked whether despite his own support for the scheme, he "had the ear of his prime minister".