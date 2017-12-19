Swansea tidal lagoon must be value for money, Alun Cairns says
Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns has insisted the proposed Swansea tidal lagoon project must be value for money, as Welsh MPs ask why it is still awaiting a decision.
He was giving evidence to the Commons Welsh Affairs Committee after reports the UK government's enthusiasm for the £1.3bn renewable energy scheme was cooling.
Mr Cairns accepted he had been "a great supporter" of the lagoon and said UK ministers gave it planning permission, showing a will to make it fit.
Cardiff North Labour MP Anna McMorrin asked whether despite his own support for the scheme, he "had the ear of his prime minister".
- Published
- 19 December 2017
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Wales politics