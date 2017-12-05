Brexit Secretary David Davis has rejected as a "foolish mistake" claims by Wales' First Minister Carwyn Jones and others that any part of the UK will be "left behind" in the customs union or single market.

No agreement has been reached with the EU after a DUP backlash against proposals for the Irish border which they claimed would "separate" Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK.

Answering an urgent question in the Commons on Tuesday, Mr Davis told MPs the government was close to concluding the first phase of Brexit talks.

But he insisted no part of the UK would be treated differently.